In three seasons as Northside's volleyball coach, Matt Waack has steadily built the Lady Bears into a state tournament regular.

For Waack's fourth season at the helm, the Lady Bears want more. They are no longer satisfied with just making the state tournament, they want to stick around for a while.

Expectations to do just that have ramped up, especially with the fact that there are 10 seniors on the 2019 roster. As far as Waack and the Lady Bears are concerned, the time to really make a move is right now.

"All the pieces are there, it's just a matter of getting them all to fit and all pushing at the same time," Waack said during a break in his team's play at Tuesday afternoon's team camp held at Southside.

Waack realizes that for his large group of seniors, it's really now or never in regards to the places they want to go this upcoming season.

"I think that they're handling (the high expectations) well and I think they're holding the expectations high for the younger kids that are entering the program," Waack said. "I think the seniors know this is their year to really make an impact and be better than we've ever been and they've worked through the last couple of years.

"Kids like Lexie (Mosby) and Nicole (Medlin) and Grace Anne (Hollenbeck), who have started here in the past, they know we have a better chance this year with the group that we've got."

There are other seniors who have become added reinforcements like Taylor Pate and Iesha Tillery, both of whom are coming back from injuries which sidelined them each for a good deal of 2018.

Other things which make Waack very optimistic is the team's depth and being able to produce more balance.

"We have a little bit more balance than we've had in the past offensively and defensively, so that everybody can just pull the boat the same way and we should be nice and steady," Waack said.

"I feel like we have some depth and we're a lot more consistent than we've been in the past. We've still got a few things that we've got to tighten up on different aspects, but we're at a much better starting place than we've ever been and we've got a great foundation, so I feel like we've got a lot to build on as the season gets going."

Last week, the Lady Bears picked up an extra momentum boost by winning their bracket in a team camp held on the campus of Arkansas Tech University in Russellville.

"I was really happy with their play," Waack said. "That gives me a little bit of encouragement, playing teams like Rogers, (Springdale) Har-Ber and Conway, and we fared just fine against them.

"We got a little tired the last day and we got down but they fought back and won several times, so I was really pleased with the senior leadership that I'm getting out of those kids and the production we were able to get."

Although the roster is heavy with seniors, Waack noted the Lady Bears still have some younger players, notably sophomores, they will be heavily relying on, along with other new faces on the varsity.

"I tell you what, I've got three really strong (defensive specialists) that played (junior varsity) last year and they didn't play varsity," Waack said. "But in practice, they're bringing it and our practices are super-competitive, more competitive than they've ever been. ... I feel like our intra-squad scrimmages are almost as tough as any of these opponents that we play, so that's nice."

But with a balanced roster, more depth and a bunch of seniors, will that translate into greater success for Northside?

Can the Lady Bears contend in the ultra-competitive 6A-Central and can they beat the crosstown rivals from Southside for the first time in more than a decade? And can the Lady Bears make it to the quarterfinal round and beyond in the 6A state tourney after three straight seasons of falling in the first round?

Only time will tell, of course. But as far as Waack and his 10 Lady Bear seniors are concerned, there's no time like the present to really be trending upward.