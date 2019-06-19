Junior Zach Holt struck out 11 and allowed just one hit to pace Alma to a 3-1 win over Lamar on Tuesday night and a split of their twinight doubleheader.

Holt was dominant, allowing just one hit and one unearned run as the Airedales improved to 4-5 in summer league play.

Senior Logan Hatcher snapped a 1-1 tie with a go-ahead RBI single in the fifth. Logan Taylor, who drove in three runs in the team's 5-3 loss to Lamar earlier Tuesday, reached on an error to give Holt a 3-1 cushion.

Alma tied the game in the fourth inning on sophomore Hunter McAllister's sacrifice fly. Junior Josiah Weaver started the comeback with a leadoff single to open the fourth.

Alma dropped the first game. Taylor went 3 1/3 innings, striking out five and allowing two unearned runs. Caden Gifford took the loss, allowing three runs in 1 1/3 innings of work.