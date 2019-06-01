RUSSELLVILLE — The last thing Kadin Hyatt wanted to do this week was endure a week of waiting between baseball games.

The Northside senior triggered a seven-run with a single to right field as Forsgren rallied for a 9-4 win over Morrilton in American Legion play.

The game was played at Arkansas Tech.

Hyatt opened summer play last week in Muskogee with two hits and a pair of RBIs in the team's win over Bartlesville, Okla.

"Whenever you have a long week like that, you have to go out and get as much work in as you can," Hyatt said. "We had a couple of practices and games rained out this week. It is a tough wait, but you've just got to be patient."

Forsgren (2-1) fell behind, 4-2, in the top of the fifth inning of Friday's game with Morrilton, a senior legion squad.

Hayden Smart of Charleston drew a walk to open the Fort Smith fifth and Hyatt, after getting a second chance when Morrilton third baseman Jaren Hill overran his foul pop that, in the end, had a little banana in it.

Hyatt then lined a single to right and Smart beat the relay throw to third base. Kaden Benge walked to load the bases, and Chance Timms' bases loaded walked forced home a run.

One batter later, the dangerous Bobby Rauch, who had doubled home two runs to open the Forsgren scoring in the first inning, hit a slow roller to Hill that turned into a pair of runs.

Hill's off-balance throw eluded first baseman Parker Ward to put Forsgren ahead for good.

Joe Huck's RBI double stretched the lead to 6-4, and Tatum Loman's two-run single doubled the score to 8-4.

Hyatt, who has played a solid second base for Forsgren, said summer ball is less intense than the spring.

"For summer ball, it's just a lot more relaxed than high school ball," he said. "You go out and just have fun, and it's like that every game."

"It's a lot of fun to come play with a good group of guys from around the area," he said. "It's a lot of fun to come and beat teams from all over the state.

Fort Smith starter Chad Fergeson allowed two runs over three innings before giving way to Sam Byars. The right-hander from Southside worked two innings for the victory.

Sportsman 6, Little Rock 5

Gabe Fennell of Booneville singled home Bryson Myers to give the Sportsman a 6-5 win over Little Rock on Friday at Arkansas Tech.

Pacyn Reames, Clay Cross and Myers and Gabe Fennell had two hits each for the winners. Colton Sagely had a triple and and scored twice for the Sportsman.

Reames worked a scoreless eighth for the victory. Carson Cheek of Poteau went three innings to start the game, striking out three and not allowing a run.