Tanner Wiley

Sport: Baseball

High School: Southside

College: Central Arkansas

Tanner Wiley was named to the Southland Conference All-Tournament baseball team.

A two-way star for the Bears, Wiley's bat caught fire in the final weeks of the 2019 season. The University of Central Arkansas won eight of its final 12 games, reaching the Southland Conference championship game.

Wiley finished the season with a .380 batting average, appearing in 15 games and driving in 13 runs with four extra base hits, including a home run.

Wiley had four hits and scored two runs in the team's 10-inning win over Southeastern Louisiana in an elimination game.

A right-handed pitcher, Wiley also compiled a 1-2 record with a 3.29 earned run average. He was the losing pitcher in the team's 4-2 loss to McNeese State in the conference finals, allowing two earned runs over six strong innings.

Ryan Daggs

Sport: Baseball

High School: Greenwood

College: College of the Ozarks

Former Greenwood standout Ryan Daggs finished a banner freshman season at College of the Ozarks.

Daggs hit .349 with 12 home runs and 51 runs batted in. He led the team with three grand slams.

Daggs had a banner month of May, blasting five home runs and driving in 18 runs in his final eight games of the season. He batted .519 (14-for-27) over that stretch.

Lexi McClellan

Sport: Softball

High School: Ozark

College: Crowder

Former Ozark softball standout Lexi McClellan has announced that she'll further her softball career for two more seasons at the University of Central Arkansas.

McClellan had a brilliant two-year run at Crowder College.

She batted .441 this past season with 26 RBIs, 61 runs scored and 39 stolen bases.

In all, she had 78 hits in 177 official plate appearances.

During her two seasons, McClellan collected 146 hits for a two-year batting average of .398, with 18 doubles, six triples, four homers, 63 RBIs, 76 stolen bases and 118 runs scored.

Free Throws ...

Former Alma basketball standout Brock Widders has been named an assistant coach at the University of Central Arkansas. He was formerly a graduate assistant. ... Dia Jackson (Vian) hit .329 with six home runs and 45 RBIs this past season at Crowder College. She has one season remaining at Crowder. ... Former Carl Albert College baseball standouts Kinner Brasher (Southside) and Ben Klutts (Poteau) will play another two seasons at UCA and Arkansas State, respectively.