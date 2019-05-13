Trey Holloway got a slap in the face on April 6. That day, while he was coaching Greenwood's nonconference baseball game with Ozark, his oldest son, Ty, was pitching his first game.

Holloway told his team he wouldn't be back for 2020. The former Booneville, UAFS and Arkansas standout is leaving the coaching profession to work in the private sector.

Holloway, who won a football and baseball championship in the same school year (2001-02) at Booneville, also coached at Alma and Southside.

"I missed his first inning of Ty's first game to pitch," Holloway said. "I think that was one of the hardest things for me. We had a game against Ozark that day, and we had a fundraiser that night. I hated missing Ty's first game."

Holloway and his wife, Kristen, have two other sons, Easton and Beckett.

Holloway said he considered getting out coaching following last season's state championship run. He said he and his brother, Josh, have never known anything but coaching and working in education.

Holloway's dad, Geral, was a longtime coach at Booneville. His mom, Angela, was also a school teacher.

"It's been tugging with it for the last three years," he said. "I feel like God's been preparing me for this the last four years. Just to be able to coach my own kids, that's a big part of it. (Coaching) is all me and my brother (Josh) have ever known. It's going to be a leap of faith."

Holloway spent four seasons as the Bulldogs' coach. The team, led by Connor Noland and Peyton Holt, won the 2018 Class 6A state title.

"He was always a mentor before he was a coach," Holt said. "He wanted to teach you more about life and how to be a great man before being a great baseball player. You can see how hard he works. He put so much time and effort in practice."

Holloway said he's going to work for Paschal's Heating and Air, where he'll be reunited alongside some former Arkansas teammates, including Nick Schmidt and Casey Rowlett.

"Those guys are cut from the same cloth as me," Holloway said. "We're the same type of people."

In his four seasons, Holloway compiled a record of 95-31.

"It's been a great time at Greenwood," he said. "I really enjoyed all the relations with the players, the administration and everything we've done. I've been blessed."

"We would read books for leadership purposes; anything to make us stronger," Holt said. "That's the biggest impact he left on me was teaching me adversity and how to be a leader."