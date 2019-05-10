BENTONVILLE — Northside trailed for the first time in Thursday's opening round of the 6A state softball tournament, 6-3, after allowing a fourth-inning home run.

Lady Bear coach Kelly Nickell quickly called time out and gathered her players around her, imploring the team there was still plenty of game remaining.

The next inning, Northside responded by tying the score, and the game went into extra innings. The Lady Bears then scored two runs in the top of the eighth to grab an 8-6 win against Rogers Heritage at Bentonville High School.

"I called a time out and went to the mound and we just talked about how the seventh inning is just as important as the first inning," Nickell said. "Each inning has a life of its own and it doesn't matter if we're down 6-3; we've been down 6-3 before.

"This team has a lot of fight, they've overcome a lot of adversity this year. They have a lot of heart and they have faith in each other and I have faith in them and they know that. We've scored four runs in an inning before and one inning can say a lot so if they could come up with four, so could we."

Northside (11-13), the No. 5 seed from the 6A-Central, will advance to Friday's quarterfinal round at 10 a.m. The Lady Bears will face 6A-Central top seed North Little Rock, which beat Northside in both conference games, though the Lady Charging Wildcats won 9-6 in the game played at NLR.

"It was really special; the past couple of years we've been out after the first round, but I really feel like we we're going to go pretty far in the state tournament," senior Kylie Tempelmeyer, who drove in two runs including the eventual go-ahead run in the eighth, said.

"I just believed that we actually battled from the beginning until the end of this game. It was a hard game to win."

With the score tied at 6-all after seven innings, the International Tie Breaker (ITB) rule was in effect, with each team having a runner on second base to begin extra innings.

The Lady Bears' Hannah Entrekin was placed on second to start the top of the eighth and stole third with Tempelmeyer batting. Tempelmeyer then hit a sacrifice fly to left, bringing home Entrekin to put Northside in front.

Northside added a big insurance run when the next hitter, Shanoe Teague, delivered a solo home run to right.

Lady Bear pitcher Cailin Massey retired the side in order in the bottom of the eighth, delivering a change-up on a full count to the final batter she faced for a strikeout. Massey retired the last 13 batters she faced after allowing a three-run homer to Kayla Paulo, which capped a four-run fourth as Heritage took a 6-3 lead.

But in the fifth inning, Northside began clawing back.

With two outs, Jenna Wilson had her third hit of the game, a single to left. That brought up Mairady Dempsey, who was back in action after having missed the past several weeks due to a knee injury.

On a 1-1 count, Dempsey lined a ball which cleared the wall in deep center, cutting the Heritage lead to a run.

"It's been like that all year; we've done a lot with two outs and that's the personality of this team," Nickell said.

The Lady Bears weren't quite done in the fifth.

Hannah Entrekin kept the inning going with a single and advanced to second on a passed ball. Tempelmeyer came up and hit a double up the alley in left center, bringing in Entrekin to tie the score at 6-all.

"Everybody was kind of down in the dugout, so I was trying to get everybody hyped up. ... I just had to get something going, I've got to get some energy going," Dempsey said. "The energy got low after that (fourth) inning, so after that (home run) the energy just came up and we followed with hits after that, but I think the following hits are what mattered more."

Wilson and Dempsey gave Northside a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on back-to-back RBI singles with one out. After Heritage scored a run in the second, the Lady Bears regained a two-run lead in the top of the third when Dempsey crossed home plate on an errant rundown attempt, making it 3-1.

For the game, Wilson went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Dempsey was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, including her two-run blast in the fifth.

Massey gave up five hits in her eight-inning complete-game performance. She also registered eight strikeouts.

Rogers 15, Southside 9

The Mavericks took a 4-3 lead in the top of the third, but Rogers answered with five in its half of the inning. Rogers then added four runs in the sixth for a 12-4 advantage en route to winning Thursday's first-round game at state.

Southside (15-13) made one more charge in the top of the sixth, loading the bases for Hannah Hogue, who hit a shot which got past the Rogers center fielder to the fence. Hogue cleared the bases, and she also was able to cross home plate herself for an inside-the-park grand slam, getting the Mavs within four.

However, Rogers added three more runs in the bottom of the sixth to regain momentum.

Southside's Hana Dingman went 2-for-4, including a solo home run to left center in the top of the second, which cut the Mavs' lead to a run, 2-1.

After Rogers added a run in the bottom of the second, the Mavs took the lead with three in the third, the last two coming on a two-run double to left from senior Piper Morgan.

Courtney Storey went 4-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored for Rogers.

Bryant 10, Van Buren 8

The Lady Pointers took a 5-0 lead in the top of the third, but Bryant scored the next 10 runs and held off a late Lady Pointer rally to take Thursday's opening-round game at state.

Van Buren (8-16) took a 2-0 lead in the second on a two-run double from Leah Wilkins. An inning later, Brooklyn Fancher tripled home two more runners, and Richelle Stacy added an RBI single to make it 5-0.

But the Lady Hornets scored three in the bottom of the third and took the lead with a five-run fourth.

Van Buren trailed 10-5 before getting a run in the sixth and two in the top of the seventh. The Lady Pointers had two runners on with two out before the Lady Hornets got a groundball out to end it.

Fancher was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored, and Cali Jones was 3-for-5. Stacy went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.