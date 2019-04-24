After finding no success in Paris last week, either taking on the Lady Eagles or making up a game with Jessieville, Booneville’s softball team returned home for Senior Night to play Hackett. The game also served as the championship of the Magazine Rattler Classic.

The LadyCats took the early lead but Hackett caught up twice; with the game at its time limit it was tied at 7. The Lady Hornets got two runs in their half of the fifth but Booneville stormed back again and when Brooklyn Zarlingo flared a two-run double into short right center, the game and the tournament championship belonged to the LadyCats, 10-9. It was the last home game for seniors Haley Gray and Kasidey Thompson.

With the loss to Jessieville and also results of other games, the LadyCats were eliminated from regional contention on Friday, as there is no district tournament. The best they can finish is fifth. Therefore, yesterday’s doubleheader against Perryville brought down the curtain on the season. Booneville (10-9, 5-7) will try to finish the year on a three-game winning streak.

Paris 7-3 LadyCats 0-0

Brooklyn Zarlingo led off the first game by drawing a walk from Sydney Ward; she stole second and went to third on a passed ball, but Ward got out of the inning and the Lady Eagles drew first blood in their half of the inning with the Lady Eagle hurler getting the RBI. She then struck out the side, as she had done in the first, and PHS added two more in the second. Booneville would get only two other baserunners as Hannah Gregory drew a base on balls in the third and Brooke Turner did the same in the fourth; each got to second but was left stranded. Meanwhile, Paris would add another run in the third and three in the fourth and Ward completed her no-hitter, striking out 13.

The second game was a designated home game for Booneville and again Paris scored first, with Jadyn Hart driving in Lexy Lee, who had singled and advanced on a Brooke Turner wild pitch. Turner got out of that inning without further damage and held the Lady Eagles off the board in the second. Keara Ross drew a walk from Hart in the bottom of the second; she got to third on a pair of passed balls and then Joleigh Tate hit a flare behind second that was barely run down by Lee.

The Paris second baseman bunted her way on in the top of the third, went to third base on Ward’s single and was then driven in by Olivia Henderson. Zarlingo got a two-out single—Booneville’s only hit of the day—in the bottom of the inning but was left on. The Lady Eagles got their last run in the fifth on a Ward RBI single that brought in Hart, who had singled, stolen second and went to third on a wild pitch. Hart retired the last six batters, the last five via strikeout, giving her 11 on the day. Turner pitched a fine game in her own right, but was outdueled by the Lady Eagle sophomore.

Jessieville 7 LadyCats 6

Aided by two errors, the Lady Lions ran out to a 4-0 lead after two innings—they were the designated home team—with Allison Storment picking up three of the RBIs, two in the first and one in the second. Booneville got on the scoreboard in the top of the third. With one out, Hannah Gregory drew a walk and stole second. After advancing on a Brooklyn Zarlingo grounder, she scored on Baylee Moses’ RBI single. Moses then stole second and after Shelby Posey was intentionally walked, Brooke Turner made them pay with a liner to left center.

JHS got one of those runs back in the fourth but Booneville scored twice in the fifth. Zarlingo led off with a single, was advanced by Moses and scored on a Posey base hit. Posey took second on the throw and came in on a Hayley Lunsford single. The LadyCats then took the lead in the sixth as Joleigh Tate and Kasidey Thompson both singled. They were moved over on Gregory’s sacrifice; Zarlingo drove in Tate with a base hit and Moses followed with a squeeze bunt to score Gregory.

Booneville also threatened in the seventh as Lunsford and Haley Gray led off the inning with singles, but they were left stranded. Alyssa Stultz led off with a single and went to third on two wild pitches. Storment then grounded it to Gregory who threw to Tate in plenty of time but the tag was not applied. Another wild pitch moved the runner to second and Harley Bassett laid down a bunt on which Gregory threw wide of first, and the winning run scored.

Moses drove in two runs, while Gray was 3-for-4 and Lunsford 2-for-2. Zarlingo also had two hits but the LadyCats were undone by three errors.

LadyCats 10 Hackett 9

Hackett scored twice in their half of the first but Brooklyn Zarlingo drew a walk to lead off Booneville’s half of the inning and scored when the throw on Baylee Moses’ bunt sailed into right field. Moses wound up on third and then Shelby Posey walked and took second. The Hackett catcher tried to pick off Moses and the ball went into left field to score the second run. On the next pitch, Posey stole third and once again the catcher’s throw was errant and the run scored. Booneville got two more runners on base in the inning but they were stranded.

The visitors got the lead back in the top of the second with Kayla Richardson capping it with her second double and second RBI of the game, but Booneville quickly stormed back again. Hannah Gregory led off the LadyCat second with a single and stole second. After a walk to Moses, both runners advanced on a wild pitch and Brooke Turner drilled a double to score them. Hayley Lunsford then hit a pop fly that fell among four Lady Hornets and senior Haley Gray blasted a triple to right center for a 7-4 Booneville lead.

A walk and a single gave the Lady Hornets two runners with nobody out in the top of the third. Following a force play, Jamie Dunham lined a single to center. Moses’ throw went all the way to the platye and Tate tried to get the runner at third but the throw was too low, with both runners scoring to tie it up. Booneville went scoreless in their half of the third but after a leadoff walk in the Hackett fourth, Turner replaced Zarlingo in the circle and got two strikeouts and a pop-up. By this time the game was nearing the time limit; Booneville could not score in their half of the inning and it went to tiebreaking rules.

A double by Dunham scored Audrie Chaney with the go-ahead run and she would herself score on an error, making it 9-7. Booneville had one more chance, though, and after Gray was retired Richardson tried to sneak a changeup past Tate. The freshman drilled a double to the fence in left-center to score Lunsford. One out later, Gregory lined one to right and took second on the throw. That brought Zarlingo up and she flared Richardson’s first pitch into right center for the game-winning hit.

That was her only hit of the game, but Gregory went 3-for-3 and scored twice, with Turner and Tate each getting two hits as well. Hackett got two RBIs and three runs scored from Dunham, but the Lady Hornets, who had not given up more than six runs in any previous game and own a win over Paris, were stymied by not only Booneville’s hitting but also by four errors.