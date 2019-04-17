The Magazine Lady Rattlers finally broke into the win column with a 17-6 win against Mulberry last Tuesday.

After Taryn Leslie worked a 1-2-3 first inning the first seven Lady Rattlers to bat in the bottom of the inning all reached and all scored.

Mulberry got a couple of runs back in the second but Leslie scored her second of four runs in the bottom of the inning and it was 8-2.

Mulberry scored twice in both the third and fourth innings to make it a two run game at 8-6 before the Lady Rattlers put nine on the board in the bottom of the fourth to end the game.

Leslie started the inning by reaching and she also scored the run that saw the game called.

Every player in the lineup scored at least one run with Kiara Vasquez, Kylie Robinson, Savannah Cessna, Victoria Thompson and Gracen Thompson all scoring twice.

Westside 15 Lady Rattlers 9

On Monday the Lady Rattlers led 4-3 after an inning and 8-6 after three before the Lady Rebels pulled ahead in the fourth and allowed only one Magazine run the rest of the way.

Emily Staton and Taryn Leslie both scored twice for the Lady Rattlers and Kylie Robinson touched home three times.

Hector 13 Lady Rattlers 4

With her team trailing 5-0 Asthon Vanderhaak drew a walk to open the fourth inning in Hector Thursday.

Vanderhaak, Emily Staton, Kylie Robinson and Taryn Leslie all made their way around the bases before the side was retired to get the Lady Rattlers within 5-4.

However, Hector, who had beaten the Lady Rattlers 23-0 earlier this esason, scored eight runs in the bottom of the inning and retook control of the game.