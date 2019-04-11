Hendrix hosted University of the Ozarks for a pair of games Wednesday in Conway as part of the Warriors' final nonconference series of the 2019 regular season.

The Eagles jumped out early 2-0 in the opening game before a two-RBI single from Emily Stockalper tied up the game.

The Warriors took the lead in the fourth frame thanks to a solo home run to left field by Karli Sewell.

After the Eagles tied the game up, an RBI double by Sewell put Hendrix on top again.

Aubrey Brink picked up the eventual go-ahead RBI double in the sixth frame as the Warriors took the lead for good and won the first game, 9-7.

Despite the Eagles scoring the final three runs in game two, Hendrix won, 5-4, while Stockalper picked up her first save of the year and Grace Bryant picked up the win to improve to 2-0.

With the two wins, Hendrix improves to an even 15-15 on the year while the Eagles drop to 8-24.

GAME 1

The two seniors in Stockalper and Sewell combined for four hits, five RBI and a pair of runs scored in the two-run victory.

Aubrey Brink went 2 for 3 at the plate with a pair of runs scored and one RBI in the game.

Alexis Rivera batted a perfect 3 for 3 at the late while also scoring one time and registering one RBI too.

Savannah Draud picked up her fourth win of the season after tossing the final four innings of action.

She only allowed three earned runs and struck out four.

Despite tallying two fewer hits in the game than the Eagles, the Warriors carved up five extra-base hits as a unit in the 9-7 victory.

GAME 2

Macy Jo Moody produced fifth and sixth RBI of the season in the first and third innings of game two as she brought home two of the first three runs for Hendrix.

Leading 4-1 in the fourth, Grace Bryant recorded her 24th RBI and 10th double of the year after scoring Stockalper to extend the lead.

The Warriors got out of a bases loaded, one-out situation in the fifth frame without giving up a run.

The Eagles scored the final three runs but was not enough as Hendrix won 5-4, and Stockalper picked up her first save of the 2019 season.

Stockalper, Moody and Rivera all combined for two hits apiece while combining for three RBI.

Bryant and Taylor Oglesby earned a hit in the game against the Eagles as well.

Bryant tossed the first five innings of action while giving up just seven hits and one earned run.

The freshman picked up the win to improve to 2-0 on the year, while holding a team-best 2.10 ERA on the season.

Stockalper struck out two of the final five batters en route to picking her first save of the season.

Hendrix will remain in Conway for a pivotal three-game series to close out the home portion of the season.

The Warriors battle Centre twice Saturday and once Sunday.

In a day that also serves as Senior Day, first pitch of the first game is set for 12 p.m.