POCOLA — Once again on Saturday, as was the case throughout the LeFlore County Baseball Tournament, the Poteau Pirates had to scratch out a few runs.

However, the Pirates' pitching remained on point like it has been all week long.

Mason Barcheers and Easton Francis combined on a one-hitter and Poteau broke a 1-all score with two runs in the top of the fifth as the Pirates held off Whitesboro, 3-2, to win the LCT championship.

"One of the things that's saving us right now is our pitching, and we played really good defense (Saturday)," Poteau coach Andy Perdue said. "Mason went out and threw well. ... Then I brought in Easton and he comes in there and does what he does, he just gets in there and goes to work."

In three of their four games at the LCT, the Pirates (16-5) scored three runs but won each one.

By the same token, they continued to get strong pitching, as Poteau allowed just two earned runs over a combined 26 innings in the tournament, resulting in an earned-run average of 0.69.

"I'm a hitting kind of guy, but I sure do like it when you can pitch it as well as we can, and everybody went out and did their jobs," Perdue said. "Hopefully, the bats will pick back up next week."

With Saturday's title, the Pirates have now won 10 county championships. Perdue has had a hand in nine of those, five as an assistant and now four as the team's head coach.

But the Pirates also used lots of motivation in winning their latest LCT title.

They didn't get to play in last year's tournament, as the school was in the midst of not playing any athletics for a time due to the statewide teachers' strike that took place during that period.

Then earlier this season, Whitesboro went to Poteau and handed the Pirates a humbling 15-5 defeat. The Bulldogs also got the top seed in the LCT, with the Pirates receiving the second seed.

"I think it's huge, especially the fact that we got to play Whitesboro," Poteau senior Clay Cross, named the tournament's MVP, said. "They beat us at our place earlier in the year and from them on, we've hoped to play them again.

"Not getting to play in the LeFlore County Tournament last year was hard for us, so winning it this year is really special to us."

Poteau gained a measure of revenge on Friday, breaking a 1-all score in the sixth to defeat the Bulldogs, 3-1. It was more of the same on Saturday.

Both teams scored a run apiece through the first four innings. Then in the top of the fifth, Poteau scored twice on an RBI fielder's choice from Jagger Dill to score Kass Fenton, followed by a two-out RBI single by Cross to bring in Christian Duncan.

But in the bottom half of the fifth, the Bulldogs closed to within a run and loaded the bases with two out. That's when Perdue brought in Francis, who immediately escaped further trouble with a strikeout.

Francis was in another danger spot in the bottom of the seventh after issuing back-to-back two-out walks. But he fanned the next batter he faced to preserve the Pirates' county championship.

"I was kind of nervous but I was confident in my pitching, and I just came out and threw strikes," Francis, a Pirate junior, said.

"Our seniors have been really good players, I love every one of them and we felt like we needed to win that one for them so they can enjoy their last county tournament and we'll have to come back next year and win this one again."

Barcheers, also a junior, pitched 4 2/3 innings to get the win. He gave up two earned runs on one hit, which led off the bottom of the first, while walking three and striking out five.

Francis finished off the save by going the final 2 1/3 innings, allowing no hits. He also walked three and registered five strikeouts.

Duncan went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored, and Dill went 2-for-4. Whitesboro began the scoring with a run in the bottom of the first before Poteau answered an inning later, when Duncan hit a two-out double to score Carson Cheek, tying the score at 1-all.