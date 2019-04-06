The University of Central Arkansas Bears wrapped up their fourth Southland Conference series victory in five tries Saturday with a 5-1 victory over the McNeese State Cowboys at Bear Stadium.

UCA (15-17, 8-7 SLC) got another solid performance on the mound from starter Brad Verel (5.0 innings) and reliever Gavin Stone (4.0) as the pair combined for 13 strikeouts and just one earned run.

UCA's pitching staff allowed just five total runs in the three-game series and recorded 23 strikeouts.

The Bears used a three-run fourth inning to pull away from the Cowboys in the series finale.

Catcher Nathaniel Sagdahl started it with a one-out base hit and advanced to second on a ground out.

Josh Ragan was intentionally walked, but designated hitter Marco Navarro made the Cowboys pay with a two-run double off the wall in the right-field corner to push UCA's lead to 4-0.

Beau Orlando followed with his third RBI of the day with a single to center, good for a 5-0 lead.

The Cowboys (16-16, 4-8 SLC) got their lone run in the sixth inning on their fourth solo home run of the weekend, this one by center fielder Shane Selman.

Stone, a sophomore from Jonesboro, settled in and retired the final eight Cowboys of the game, tying his career high with eight strikeouts, including two in the top of the ninth.

Verel (3-2) got the victory, striking out five, walking one and allowing four hits and no runs.

UCA took an early 1-0 lead in the first against McNeese starter Cayne Ueckert (1-2).

Ragan drew his first of three walks on the day and moved to second on a wild pitch. He scored on Orlando's base hit.

In the third, UCA left the bases loaded but did push across its second run when Orlando reached on a fielding error that allowed Ragan to cross the plate for a 2-0 lead.

Navarro went 2 for 5 with two RBI and a run scored, while Orlando was 2 for 5 with three RBI.

Ragan scored three times without the benefit of a base hit while Sagdahl went 1 for 3 and scored a run, and also threw out two would-be base stealers.

The Bears travel to Jonesboro on Tuesday to take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 6:30 p.m., then continue their five-game road non-conference stretch with a three-game series at Tennessee Tech over the weekend in Cookeville, Tennessee.