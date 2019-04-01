Sydnie Henson

Sport: Softball

High School: Greenwood

College: Arkansas Tech

The Arkansas Tech Golden Suns softball team is red-hot.

So is senior outfielder Sydnie Henson.

The former Greenwood standout went 10-for-14 in the team's Great American Conference sweep of Southwestern Oklahoma over the weekend. Henson had a two-run double in the team's 6-5 win Saturday — the team's 10th straight victory.

Earlier, she was 4-for-5 in the team's 14-9 victory in Saturday's doubleheader opener. Friday, Henson had three hits in the team's 7-1 win in the second game of Friday's sweep.

Henson is hitting .323 overall and is batting .377 since March 8.

Ashton Sangster

Sport: Softball

High School: Van Buren

College: Arkansas Tech

Ashton Sangster isn't the hottest softball player on the planet.

But it sure seems that way.

The Van Buren product had seven hits in the Golden Suns' weekend sweep of Southwestern Oklahoma. Since March 8, Sangster has hit safely in 16 of 19 games, raising her overall batting average to .327.

Over the month of March, Sangster hit .400 (24-for-60) with 15 runs scored.

ATU (24-12, 18-6 in the GAC) travels to Alva, Oklahoma, on Friday for a weekend series with Northwestern Oklahoma.

Tanner Wiley

Sport: Baseball

High School: Southside

College: Central Arkansas

Former Southside right-hander Tanner Wiley pitched three scoreless innings for his first save of the season in UCA's 9-3 win over Stephen F. Austin on March 24.

Wiley lowered his earned run average to 2.28 with 24 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings of work. Saturday, Wiley was on the losing end of a 7-6, 10-inning defeat to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

The Bears, 12-16 overall, dropped to 6-6 in Southland Conference play. UCA travels to Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Tuesday to play Oklahoma State.

He's appeared in eight games overall, earning one start.

Lexie McClellan

Sport: Softball

High School: Ozark

College: Crowder College

Seventeen multi-hit games, an 18-game hitting streak, and Crowder College standout Lexie McClellan is enjoying a monster sophomore season.

The former Ozark standout finished March with a .376 batting average. And, except for a five-game run where McClellan was just 2-of-17, it's been a banner season.

In fact, since going 0-for-3 on March ?, McClellan is 12-for-17. And the Lady Roughriders are building on another winning streak.

After having a 26-game streak snapped on March 17, a 2-1 loss where McClellan was 0-for-4, Crowder has won seven straight, with McClellan hitting .583.

Sydney Staton

Sport: Golf

High School: Southside

College: Arkansas Tech

Sydney Staton finished tied for 19th overall in last week's Barry Invitational in Miami Shores, Fla.

Staton, a freshman, shot 73-74-63 (220) as Arkansas Tech finished third overall. It was Staton's best rounds of the spring.

The Golden Suns will complete their spring schedule April 8 with a two-day tournament at the Central Region Spring Preview in Springfield, Missouri.

The Great American Conference tournament is slated for April 14-16 in Hot Springs.

Brad Chronister

Sport: Baseball

High School: Spiro

College: Northeastern State

Brad Chronster's batting average isn't anywhere near the .300 mark. He's not even close to .250.

But the former Spiro standout is hitting .385 since March 8. And the RiverHawks have gotten hot.

Chronister is 10-for-26 over that span, including three doubles and eight runs scored. Northeastern State rallied to beat Southwest Baptist for its seventh straight victory.

Since starting 3-21, NSU has improved its record to 10-21 and is now in Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association play.

Rey Lozano

Sport: Baseball

High School: Lavaca

College: University of the Ozarks

Rey Lozano has settled in nicely during his freshman season at the University of the Ozarks.

The former Lavaca standout is hitting .242 with four doubles and nine RBIs for the 11-15 Eagles (6-6 in the American Southwest Conference.

Lozano has hit safely in five of his last six games. Lozano also has a .982 fielding percentage, making just one error in 55 chances with two assists.

The Eagles host Hendrix on Tuesday.

Home Runs ...

Former Van Buren stars Ty Callahan and Taylor Anders worked two scoreless innings apiece in the University of Central Arkansas' 8-1 win over the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff last week. Callahan struck out two in his effort, and Anders was even better, striking out five of the seven batters he faced over two innings. ... Seth Key (Arkoma) has appeared in eight games this season for Northeastern State. ... Victoria Taylor (Greenwood), who hasn't pitched since March 9 for Southern Arkansas, has been cleared to throw again since injuring her shoulder. ... Hailey Ostrander (Alma) raised her batting average to .326 this week with a pair of hits in the team's 2-1 win over Hendrix.