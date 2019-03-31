There were quite a few adjustments Northside softball player Shanoe Teague had to make going into her senior season.

For one, she was going from different states and to a bigger school, having transferred to Northside from Panama on the Oklahoma side. Teague had to learn how to navigate the hallways at Northside, going from a class of at least 50 students in Panama to nearly 10 times that with her new school.

Then, Teague had to adjust to playing fast-pitch in the spring, since in Oklahoma, fast-pitch is played in the fall with slow-pitch being played in the spring.

"Really, I love playing in the spring, it's always good weather over here. ... It's been kind of weird, though, because we've had to wait so long and I'm used to going from fast-pitch straight to slow-pitch straight to fast-pitch again over the summer, so that was kind of awkward but it was fun, I loved it," Teague said. "I love it over here honestly.

"It was a culture change, that's for sure."

Then, once she arrived to play softball for the Lady Bears, Teague had to make other adjustments. Such as not totally relying on her power; rather, with Northside coach Kelly Nickell preferring that Teague — who bats left-handed — use her swing for more of a small-ball approach.

"I've always been known as a power hitter, so coming over here and (Nickell) having me bunt and stuff, it was a new adjustment, but I love it, I really do," Teague said. "It helps me work on my speed and stuff, but I've always been able to drive through the ball and I've always been a pulling hitter.

"Getting to work on outside pitches always helps me, too, and I've been trying to drive it all over the field."

Nickell said she spent time with Teague in the off-season teaching her to become more of a slap hitter and a bunter.

"Her swing is really long, she has a long stride and I've tried to get her more compact instead of so long and to keep all that energy in one spot instead of transferring it too wide," Nickell said. "Right now, they're playing slow-pitch (in Oklahoma) and when she transferred, the swing is completely different and it's not a good swing when you're going from slow to fast because you dip and you're trying to lift it and obviously the speed's different, so during the off-season, we worked on that.

"When she goes up to the plate, everyone thinks she slaps because she's on the left-hand side, but she has a beautiful swing, it's very smooth."

Teague is currently batting an even .300 for the Lady Bears with five runs scored and RBIs. She had two hits in each of Northside's first two ballgames, and has currently hit safely in each of the Lady Bears' last three games.

"She had been struggling a little bit, at Bryant (in the 6A-Central opener) she did and then the first game in Florida (during a tournament over spring break) but her swing's coming back," Nickell said. "It's just confidence, with girls it really comes to confidence and just trusting your team and for girls, confidence is so huge."

Teague also had to learn how to play first base after generally having played the outfield while at Panama. However, she has been playing center field for the Lady Bears, with Nickell using senior Kylie Templemeyer as the primary first baseman, though Nickell has inserted Teague there at times.

"Outfield's where my heart is, that's for sure," Teague said. "I love center field, I've always played it and I've always loved outfield, it's great being out there being the leader of the outfield, helping girls with what they need, trying to be a leader from the outfield for the infield and the outfield."

Teague also likes playing side-by-side in the outfield with her younger sister Danessa, a freshman who mainly plays in left field.

"It's been great; we butt heads but she's been great," Shanoe Teague said of her sister. "She always pushes me and she always has high energy and I always make sure to keep her uplifted as much as I can."

Shanoe Teague recently signed to continue her softball career at Connors State College in Warner, Okla. A 3.8 student, she plans to major in pre-veterinary medicine.

She's also continuing to work on her hitting as the Lady Bears have resumed in 6A-Central play. Northside (6-6, 1-2) returns home on Tuesday for a conference game against North Little Rock.

"Our defense is solid but for sure (I'm focused on) my hitting because I've struggled a little bit here and there, but I'm making my way back up, I really am," Teague said. "I'm trying my hardest with hitting and just to become a better leader for the girls and make sure that we always keep our heads up no matter what."