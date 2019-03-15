ALMA — Alma softball coach Charla Parrish doesn't have time to let her young players mesh in the 5A-West.

Their time is now.

Freshman Halyn Carmack had two hits and made two sparkling defensive plays to save a run as the Lady Airedales rallied to beat the Mansfield Lady Tigers, 6-4, at Alma High School.

"We have a lot of young kids," Parrish said. "We have two sophomores starting for us, and we have some juniors who didn't play much last year that are getting to play. We have Moose (Carmack) at shortstop, who is starting for Bailey Williams, who is having shoulder surgery. These young kids are going to have to bat and step up."

Mansfield (4-6) scored took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Rylea Weaver's two-run, inside-the-park home run.

But Alma pitcher Jacklyn Petree, one of a handful of sophomores filtered in throughout Parrish's lineup, settled down and didn't allow an earned run the rest of the way.

"With the conditions they way they are, she came in and pitched really well," Parrish said. "She came in Tuesday night and got the win against Vilonia. We like seeing some of these younger pitchers coming in and helping us in varsity games."

The Lady Airedales responded quickly in their half of the first. And two of Parrish's freshmen were in the mix.

Carmack legged out a triple to open the inning, and after fellow freshman Taylynn Perry walked, junior Sophie Morrison slapped a sacrifice fly to left to cut Mansfield's lead to one.

Junior Mariah Squires and sophomore Bailey Webb followed with run-scoring singles to give Alma a 3-2 lead.

The Lady Airedales eventually loaded the bases, but Laynee Robins lined into a double play to end the inning.

Mansfield escaped another jam in the second when Perry lined into another double play to spoil a potential scoring threat.

"Those fly balls that we didn't tag on kind of hurt us," Parrish said. "But at least the girls were able to come out and get enough hits and score enough runs to win today, especially with the wind and the weather. We haven't had very good weather to play in yet."

Petree rolled through the next four innings before a one-out error and Shyann McDowell's two-run triple cut Alma's lead to one.

The Lady Airedales had cashed in an inning earlier when a crucial two-out throwing error led Robins to drive a two-run single to left.

Perry's one-out double and Morrison's run-scoring single extended Alma's lead to 6-4 in the sixth.