The Poteau Pirates remained undefeated on the season and moved to 3-0 in District 4A-8 play after winning at home against Hilldale, 9-2, on Monday.

Trailing 2-1 entering the bottom of the fourth, the Pirates (7-0 overall) scored four runs to take a 5-2 lead. They put the game away with a four-run sixth.

Carson Cheek was 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. He was also the winning pitcher, going four innings and allowing one earned run on three hits, striking out five.

Jackson Green pitched the final three innings for the save, allowing one hit and recording five strikeouts.

Spiro 7, Muldrow 2

Spiro took a 5-2 lead with four runs in the second and added two more runs in the sixth to record the home win Monday.

Braden Riggs and Derek Carter each went 2-for-3 for Spiro, including doubles. Carter also drove in four runs, and Riggs had two RBIs.

Logan Farmer went all seven innings for the win, giving up two earned runs on three hits. He walked two and struck out seven.

Pocola 8, Keys 0

Tatum Lomon tossed a five-inning no-hitter to help the Indians to a win at home on Monday.

Lomon threw 73 pitches in the win, 46 of those going for strikes. He walked two and struck out 12.

Pocola (2-0) scored four in the first and added another run in the second to build a 5-0 lead.

Cole Wofford went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored.

Howe 13, Arkoma 2

Three Howe pitchers combined on a four-inning no-hitter in the Lions' win Monday.

Carson McGee, Wesley Bradley and Tyler Sockey were the three pitchers who teamed up for the no-hitter. The three also combined to strike out eight batters.

Caleb Crabtree was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored for Howe, which scored nine runs in the bottom of the first.

Cameron 10, Braggs 0

The Yellowjackets scored in all four innings to pick up the win Monday.

Kole Hadley went 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. He was also the winning pitcher, going 3 2/3 innings, allowing two hits and striking out eight.