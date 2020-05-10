Blaming Obama

Not having written in more than a month, I was tempted to try the childish tactics of Donald Trump by blaming it on Obama. Trump trashed the "Kenyan socialist" for COVID, a rookie mistake that fell apart faster than you can shout "Fake Birther!," forcing the Oval Office prankster to pitch Lysol because snake oil reserves are low. Keeping up with his conspiracy theories and medical malarkey takes patience and practice. We need a mature adult with the focus and concentration of a Buddhist monk, someone (dare I say?) like Obama.

Notice what I did there, going from Obama to Trump and back in no time at all and spelling Buddhist without bothering any fifth graders? What a trip, and from the comfort of my living room, too! Will wonders never cease? Can the orange idiot pray hard enough (taking precious time from his golf game) to save us from the ghastly China virus, or has the good Lord learned His lesson, had it with White House fudging (they always forget the chopped walnuts) and chosen instead to put His celestial foot down with Cadet Bone spurs?

The most mind-blowing twist in this death-defying twaddle is how the Denier in Chief went from business blockhead and marital malcontent to infectious disease expert in the blink of an eye. Watching bold but basic Donnie boy go toe-to-toe with Drs. Fauci and Birx (pausing now and again to rant about the failing New York Times), I had a feeling (call it a hunch) Fauci and Birx would love to give their Lysol injection master the boot (tough leather, size 13, with an extra heavy heel for stomping on stupid statements).