Letter to the editor

I know a lady who lives in the country near Natural Dam. Every morning she goes outside to feed the ravens. One day, a neighbor asked her why she feeds the ravens? Her response was, “One day the ravens may have to feed me.”

First there was 9/11, and if this was not an omen, please tell me what is considered one? Have you ever noticed, the date for 9/11 is also the dial-up call number for an emergency? Could it be possible that God was trying to get our attention?

Today, the television preachers who don’t believe in God’s judgment or in hell are too busy lining their pockets with the cash dollar, while the Almighty is being ignored like some good ole’ boy cash genie, sitting off in some murky distant galaxy, light years away and escaped from reality. That is all about to change and a hard rain is about to fall here on America.

The Chinese have dropped the coronavirus pandemic on the world. Does anyone else find it ironic that this disease that started in the largest country in the world is now no longer a threat in the place where it started? I am curious how this lines up with the United States’ trade war with China? I find the timing to be questionable. How did China suddenly end this deadly virus from spreading in a populated country with 1.4 billion people?