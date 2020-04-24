It’s just a mascot

I am writing in response to Patricia Jean Phillips letter “Retire the racist mascot.”

You started your article with "scalp ’em," that this was what County Line Cheerleaders were saying and that the Indian mascot was racist. Lady, I went to school at County Line and had the privilege of teaching and coaching there, and at no time did I hear anyone saying anything to put down the Native-American culture or any other race or ethnic group.

Many people in the community, including myself, are part Native American. I am proud that I am part Cherokee. If you think having an Indian as a mascot is racist, it is only because your beliefs are not the beliefs of the people that went to school and live here. Seems maybe you have been watching too much liberal TV to even equate something like this. Are you Native American? Full blooded? Do you have any idea why the Indian was chose as the mascot? For myself, having an Indian as a mascot is showing pride and honoring Native Americans

Do you really think the original school board, all of the teachers and all of the students that have gone to school at County Line School are racist? That is what you are implying for all those people to condone a racist mascot since the early-1950s.

The last thing the fans at basketball games are thinking about is how to be racist. So what is the big deal for a student to dress up in a costume of the mascot? Schools do this all the time. There are a lot of schools in Oklahoma that have an Indian as their mascot. Check out Stilwell, Pocola and Leflore Indians and the Seminole Chieftans. Does that mean they are prejudice against themselves?

Ozark has the Hillbillies, is that putting down poor, white people?

Even if the words “scalp ’em” were used, it was not used literally. If someone told you "get off my back," how would you do that since you were not on their back?

So, according to your liberal thinking, do I need to turn in my diploma, letter jacket, year book and anything else that might have a picture of the mascot?

Where did you go to school? What is your real agenda?

If I really thought the mascot was racist I would be the first to ask for its removal ... but it is just a mascot.

Bob Chastain, Caulksville