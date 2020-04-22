When Gov. Asa Hutchinson first ordered all 479,000 Arkansas public school students home March 15, the Elkins School District was about as ready as it could have been.

Superintendent Jeremy Mangrum told me the district had spent several years investing in Google Chromebooks for every student. These were taken home nightly by older students while remaining attached to carts for younger ones. The district also had invested in instructional software programs and, importantly, training teachers to use them.

Mangrum, who became Elkins superintendent two years ago, said the district made those investments to improve instruction. But that technology and training foundation also helped it respond to the covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

When the governor March 12 ordered schools temporarily closed in four counties, Elkins school leaders decided the rest of the state soon would follow. The next day, a Friday, personnel detached the Chromebooks from the carts and sent them home with younger students. Hutchinson temporarily ordered all schools closed that Sunday and then closed them for the year April 6.

Elkins school leaders decided all instruction would be digital rather than through worksheet packets because they wanted to provide new instruction rather than just review previous material. As in other school districts, teachers have been recording video lessons. Even Mangrum’s kindergartener has been watching his teacher read stories. Teachers have been hosting online Zoom gatherings where students can ask questions and, more importantly, un-isolate a little. The district also produced how-to videos for families who might need help with the computers, while information technology professionals are available to chat daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Others have noticed. Mangrum said the St. Louis school district asked permission to use Elkins’ online materials and instruction plan.

Meanwhile, Elkins school leaders knew some students in the rural Northwest Arkansas district wouldn’t have internet access at home. Shortly before Hutchinson closed the schools, the district purchased mobile wi-fi transmitters for five buses at a cost of $2,500 each. The buses were parked strategically so students could travel to those locations and do their coursework. Because the district acted early, it was able to provide the service soon after schools were closed. Once “normal” life returns, the technology will let students work on long bus rides for sports and other activities.

At first these operated off cell towers, but the busiest sites can have 10-15 students using them at once, causing slowdowns. In response, the district hooked into fiber cables already installed by OzarksGo and has been using the faster service free of charge.

Schools across Arkansas have been finding ways to respond to the pandemic. Many like Elkins had already provided their students electronic devices and are using them to provide instruction. But some parts of the state lack broadband internet access. Dr. Richard Abernathy, executive director of the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators, told me, “That has been a real struggle in some of our communities. We have really identified the haves and have-nots when it comes to technology.”

In response to mass shootings, schools across Arkansas have installed costly taxpayer-funded security features and changed their procedures.

Certainly, major changes will occur because of the pandemic. Schools now must plan for providing instruction if students must stay home for extended periods. Rural broadband internet access surely will become a higher priority for lawmakers and policymakers because of schools’ needs and other needs, including telemedicine. Schools may need to hire more nurses and change policies so students with a contagious illness stay home rather than tough it out at school.

As the school year draws to a close, Mangrum is trying to be proactive. He has graduation exercises to consider, summer school to organize, next fall’s make-up instruction to prepare, and procedures to plan if he must close school again. He doesn’t even want to think about whether there will be a football season. And he’s awaiting guidance from health professionals and policymakers as to how to handle various scenarios.

“All I can do is watch the news like everybody else, and you see a lot of speculation on that from a lot of professionals that we will experience another round of the virus in the fall,” he said. “So what does that look like? I have no idea, but I think it’s our job as school leaders to be prepared for the worst.”

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.