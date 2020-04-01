Even though there are not as many traditional burials today, Roselawn, Holy Cross and Forest Park Cemeteries, all owned and managed by the same people for many years, are starting this year where they left off. As of Sunday, March 22 there was a nearly two-week-old, new grave, tardy dirt pile lying at its border at Roselawn and a week-old, new grave dirt pile sitting squarely on top of a nearby double (husband and wife), long-established grave site at Holy Cross. There was also the abuse of several grave sites by the backhoe en route to this same new grave site, with deep ruts left directly across numerous graves during wet conditions. This is totally uncalled for as this was avoided in the past by the laying of big plywood boards over graves to prevent such.

These weeks to a month's-long tardy tardy dirt piles left on top of established graves, grave abuse from the backhoe, especially in wet conditions, along with the severe lack of general maintenance at Forest Park in 2019, have returned during recent years simply due to intentional lack of help to save money by this cemetery. This same abuse was rampant from 2004-07, until our very numerous complaints and personal trips to meetings in Little Rock.

All concerned please help by calling Amelia Vestal, examiner at the Arkansas Insurance Department in Little Rock, at (501) 371-2646; or Robert Akers, director of the Funeral Services Division in Little Rock, at (501) 371-2747.