One race we are paying particularly close attention to in tomorrow's Election Day is for Sebastian County Circuit Judge Division VI.

A court currently presided over by retiring Judge James O. Cox until January 2021, we want to make sure it stays in good hands. It’s important because it handles both criminal and civil cases, including wrongful death lawsuits out of area nursing homes.

Not to discredit candidate Greg Magness — who by all accounts has shown himself to be a trusted public servant with the Fort Smith Public Schools Board of Education — but the injection of a sizable sum of money by local nursing home magnate Michael Morton raised red flags early on with this campaign.

Morton — who people say is a generous philanthropist who never seeks attention for his good deeds — also dabbles heavily in politics and with motives that can only appear questionable at best.

Magness explained the law firm in which he is employed — Hardin, Jesson & Terry PLC of Fort Smith — has represented Morton’s businesses for many years and it shows confidence in his abilities to support his candidacy. However, we also see this as an opportunity for Morton to influence the outcome for a key position that could have an impact on his bottom line.

Morton and his associates have also backed governor-appointed District Judge Sam Terry in his bid for Circuit Judge Division VII. Terry is the son of that firm’s partner, Rex M. Terry.

Magness has told the Times Record he would abide by ethical guidelines and recuse himself "for a reasonable time" on cases litigated by current law partners. And although he is not legally bound, he said he would also recuse himself from cases involving Morton’s businesses.

Morton, although never charged with a crime, was at least very close by on the sidelines of the Judge Michael Maggio case.

Maggio, as many may recall, was a Conway judge who went to serve a 10-year prison sentence in 2017 after confessing to receive bribes to reduce a verdict in a nursing home negligence case from $5.2 to $1 million dollars.

Maggio has been reported as saying he did it in return for campaign contributions arranged by former state Sen. Gilbert Baker from Morton. Morton has not been charged with a crime. Both he and Baker have said the money was legal contributions to a judicial candidate. Morton has also conceded the timing didn’t look good. And then there are others who think that is complete hogwash.

Magness said early in his campaign the responsibility of Maggio's actions lay on him, not a campaign contributor.

Is that kin to saying the prostitute and not the john is responsible?

Something to keep in mind: There are at least two wrongful death lawsuits coming up in the Division VI courtroom that could apply to a recusal if Magness were elected. A case scheduled this summer names Morton as a defendant and if rescheduled could be with the changing of the guard. Another is scheduled for March 2021 and is defended by attorneys with Hardin, Jesson & Terry.

Meanwhile, something else to keep in mind is that an investigation was reopened last month into the questionable $80,000 wire transfer in 2014 to the construction firm owned by then state Sen. Jake Files of Fort Smith from David Norsworthy, who owns 20% of Morton’s shares.

It was after a key vote by Files that moved potential legislation that would limit punitive damages in lawsuits. It was a fluke to catch this paper trail, because it was buried in court documents not marked confidential. But there it was, apparent evidence of the virus-like corruption infecting the Arkansas General Assembly.

Yet it all remains unexplained.

Norsworthy isn’t talking. Files expressed his anger that we should not have had access to that wire transfer. He went on to do some time for some fraudulent activity done through his construction company, but he has served his time and we wish him the best as he works to rebuild his life.

If any of the tort reform movement sounds familiar, it’s because you were paying attention in October 2018 when Issue 1 was coming up for a vote as a Constitutional Amendment to limit the ability of judges and juries to punish corporations that injure or kill innocent people through their negligence.

Also, it would have essentially let politicians decide what evidence a person could or couldn’t use in court in Arkansas.

That doesn’t sound right, does it?

The issue failed to get to the ballot because Pulaski County Circuit Judge Mackie M. Pierce ruled Issue 1 as unconstitutional. It didn’t meet the single-subject test and was "unclear" if all parts of the proposed constitutional amendment were reasonably germane to each other.

If it had gone to a vote, as seen in one of our November 2018 reports, it would have failed in Crawford, Franklin, Johnson, Logan, Scott and Sebastian counties. But since it didn’t go to a vote, the word on the street is there will certainly be more attempts to limit punitive damages in lawsuits here in Arkansas.

At the core of this is a needed investigation into nursing home practices in Arkansas. We are told that while there are plenty of services for rehabilitation, once someone goes into long-term care, there are fewer resources and requirements for the number of care providers to patients.

If that is the case, how can that be fixed?

Sebastian County Deputy Public Defender Rita Howard Watkins and private attorney Phil Milligan, a former FBI agent, are Magness’ opponents in this judge race.

We encourage voters to take a close look at all of these candidates and judge for themselves who would serve the county best.