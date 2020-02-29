I wholeheartedly support Judge Sam Terry for Sebastian County Circuit Court Judge Division VII. Judge Terry is a hard-working Sebastian County native. He and his family have been part of the fabric of our community and have given their time and talents to make our home a better place.

He is a man of impeccable ethics. He is tough but fair, and has the right temperament to serve as circuit court judge. I am confident that Sam has the traits we all look for in a good judge: objective, perceptive, intelligent, wise and compassionate. Judge Terry exhibits all of these in both his personal and professional life.

Judge Terry has all of the credentials, experience and wisdom to be a great circuit court judge. I ask you to join me in voting for Judge Sam Terry for Sebastian County Circuit Court Judge Division VII on March 3.