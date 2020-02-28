Amy Grimes is without a doubt the candidate to vote for as Judge for District Court Division I. She is a woman of integrity and excellence. Her impressive work history including service as Administrative Law Judge, Legal Counsel for the Governor, appointment to the Arkansas Supreme Court and several years of service in District and Circuit Court provides her with a wealth of experience to draw from in this new role.

Equally important to Amy’s experience is the fact that she is invested in the Fort Smith Community. Her active involvement in many area organizations combined with her engaging spirit that clearly reveals how much she cares about people is an asset as she moves forward to this new opportunity. Amy deeply desires to make a difference in Fort Smith, and she does that every day. Most importantly, Amy is thoughtful in her way, open, honest, and possesses a sincerity that truly makes a person great. It is important to have Judges who exhibit these qualities and are committed to improving Fort Smith. We highly recommend Amy to you for this position!