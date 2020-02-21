Years ago, a deacon took a look backwards through 2020 rose-colored glasses at some of history's framework. Let's review.

July 1969: Men were seen bouncing around on the moon. A few days later they crashed into Earth's deep blue sea, but then they arose and Americans celebrated.

July 1947: In Roswell, a crashed craft which was unidentifiable to most observers was said by some to have some malleable bounce-back parts. Well, unlike the car in the fictitious movie "Christine," the many splintered craft failed to bounce back and fly away. Ballooning dis- and misinformation arose from Project Blue Book.

Circa 32 A.D.: Saddened individuals in Jerusalem see their friend on a cross. In their miscalculating thoughts, they see it as a catastrophic ending of life. Three days later, he rose from the tomb, thereby manifesting that upon the cross he was the anointed one for the remission of sin and the entire elected family of God, and that was completely successful. On Damascus Road years later, Saul is suddenly born again and knocked off of his high horse by the monergistic operation of God. For three days thereafter, a miscalculating Saul files away in his mental Project Blue Book the reasons why he thinks he's in deep trouble with God. Then a minister explained to Saul that Saul was already a child of God by grace. Saul discarded his mental Project Blue Book, while in his vision the morning star rose.

May the trembling born again children of God accurately don 2020 rose-colored glasses and may the lessened gravity put more bounce in their step. What God triumphantly accomplished upon the cross, and with those for whom he died, cannot be impeached.