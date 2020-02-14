Judge Grimes has been an outstanding administrative law judge for over eight years. She is prompt, courteous and professional. Her temperament is something that judges should strive for on the bench. She is always fair to both sides. Additionally, she is committed to our Fort Smith community and to an effective and efficient district court, which adds to the quality of life in Fort Smith. We are glad to endorse Amy Grimes for Fort Smith District Court Division 1, and ask you to vote for her in the upcoming March 3 election.