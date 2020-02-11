Dianna Ladd will make an excellent Circuit Court Judge. She has the utmost integrity, honesty and compassion for this position. Rest assured she will never allow politics or prejudice to enter into her courtroom and will always rule with a fair decision. She is an excellent mother herself with the highest family values. With two decades of experience she will continue to make a difference and serve our community well in her new role as a judge. Join me in voting for the most experienced candidate, Dianna Ladd, on March 3.