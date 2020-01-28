At heart, discussions about Arkansas education policy are about determining what environments help our children thrive and reach their full potential. Collectively, parents, educators, and public officials can work together to find solutions through increased access to customized learning opportunities.

The need for greater collaboration and personalized education options in our state is clear in light of recent results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress. The scores indicate that fewer than three in 10 eighth graders in Arkansas have achieved proficiency in either math (27.3%) or reading (29.5%).

Greater parent engagement in education could help improve these scores. When families intentionally select the educational environment that works best for their children’s unique interests, skill sets, and learning styles, children can thrive — academically and beyond. Empowering parents to select schools also provides the ultimate form of accountability for the community.

In Arkansas, parents currently have several schooling options from which to choose. Some districts permit open enrollment, in which students attend schools outside their assigned neighborhood boundaries. Arkansas also offers parents charter schools, funded with taxpayer dollars, that provide more flexibility than traditional public schools. Parents can also select online learning options, choose selective magnet programs offering focused curricula in particular subjects, or decide to homeschool their children.

While Arkansas does provide private school vouchers to students in foster care and students with disabilities, the state does not yet have a scholarship program available to all families of modest means that would allow them to select the school that works best for them. However, one heroic Arkansan has shown the way, providing an inspiring example of how a committed group of parents can raise their voices to promote school choice for all families.

The Reform Alliance was pleased to take part in the October premiere of “Miss Virginia,” the story of school choice advocate Virginia Walden Ford, formerly of Little Rock. The movie recounts how Ford led a community-centered movement that convinced Congress to pass an opportunity scholarship program in Washington, D.C. Seeing how school choice transformed her son’s life and education, Ford harnessed “parent power” in the nation’s capital, building grassroots support for school choice that lawmakers could not deny.

From its modest beginnings in Milwaukee three decades ago, the modern school choice movement has grown by leaps and bounds, providing millions of children with educational options that better suit their needs. The success stories of the movement—stories like that of the Ford family—have empowered more families to explore school choice options, and to partner with lawmakers to institute opportunity scholarship programs.

During National School Choice Week, parents, students, and educators will gather at more than 50,000 events held from Jan. 26 through Feb. 1. These events demonstrate the broad, and growing, support for choice, while allowing students to share how school choice helped change their lives.

We have a great story to tell, and inspiration from people like Ford, who is a real-life example of how determination and the right collaboration can usher in change. We must continue that work by developing partnerships aimed to ensure that every family — locally and nationwide — has access to quality educational options and is supported in whatever choice they make.

Santa Nunn-Baro is a parent who began engaging in school choice when her son was diagnosed with autism.