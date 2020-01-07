Is 2020 the year for climate change action? Bring in the kids. The most recent Earth-saving action recruits are two frightened teenage girls, Swedish "climatologist" Greta Thunberg, and Capital climate protester/activist, Kellan Benson. We feel their pain. Growing up a rambunctious lad in back-country Arkansas, we devised several ingenious ways we might kill ourselves, but nothing traumatized us quite like the people we trusted warning that the world was in it's climactic stage. Excessive heat was also a point of concern as we recall. The point? Don't bet your life on other than naturally-occurring circumstance or disease.

Times Record (Dec. 29): Arkansas climate activist Robert McAfee warns the danger of "amplification of extreme weather events." But the Earth is not climate static; there is no defined weather norm; and there are endless atmospheric equations and patterns that can amplify an otherwise ordinary weather event. As Murphy's Law postulates, anything that can happen will happen.

Lastly, an expanding population invades storm's natural territory, producing the chances for greater disasters. Had the hurricane of 1900 in Galveston, Texas, which killed upward of 12,000 souls, occurred before European settlement in 1816, no significant human impact might have occurred. Heat encourages life, cold hinders it. The problem is, if we wish to call human success a problem, humanity's robust growth and expansion as a warming climate melted away the Earth's last great glacial period. 19,000 years ago, glacial ice covered 25% of the Earth's landscape, today it's only 10%; and the global temperature was 10 degrees cooler than it is now.

Can we adjust the Earth's seasonal tilt? Is there an ideal global temperature? Who or what decides it? How might it be maintained? The only thing we can say is that a naturally occurring phenomenon is being twisted and leveraged for political purposes.