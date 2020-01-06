It is an actual crime against our country to solicit help in a United States election from a foreign government or any agent representing a foreign government. On this point, I believe we all can agree. This is a very serious offense and it's what the Democrats in Congress have accused President Trump of. In this case, just a mere acquittal won't do. We need to hear from first-hand fact witnesses that will prove to the world that Trump did nothing wrong.

Whether you consider yourself to be a Republican, Democrat or Independent, we need to let our senators know that we the people want witnesses called and pertinent documents released that will surely bring the trial to an end with a total and complete exoneration of the president.

We can't and won't settle for just a mere acquittal that will forever leave room for doubt in the minds of half of our country and millions of others around the world.

Just phone the U.S. Capitol at (202) 224-3121 and a switchboard operator will connect you to whichever senator's office that you request. Call back every weekday until they listen to those who put them in office.