Students at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith recently did something lawmakers in Washington have long struggled to do – create a plan to fix our national debt. As lawmakers in Washington once again head towards another holiday showdown over the budget, they could take a lesson from their young constituents.

In late October, I had the pleasure of participating in a budget exercise where more than 200 students tackled our fiscal problems using an online tool called the Debt Fixer. Working together in small groups, the students were asked to stabilize the national debt by making the same tough choices lawmakers face involving the federal budget, weeding through issues such as health care, defense, Social Security and taxes.

Watching these students, I witnessed the absolute opposite of the division and dysfunction that currently plagues politics at the national level. They were passionate, yet respectful. And while there were differences of opinion, in the end, they showed a willingness to compromise and agreed on concrete choices to significantly bring down our national debt.

And yet, the budget is only one issue, of many, where our political divisions and hyper-partisan atmosphere prevent any meaningful change from occurring. It is a frustration I have felt advocating for lawmakers to achieve a comprehensive solution to our debt and deficit.

That is why the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget launched FixUS. We recognized that issues like health care, climate, infrastructure, and yes, the national debt, require thoughtful and comprehensive approaches that cannot be achieved by any one party.

Through a number of efforts and partnerships, FixUS seeks to better understand the political, economic, and cultural root causes of our growing divisions, to identify and advance solutions, and ultimately, to help regain the sense of shared aspirations, values, and a belief that there is more that unites us as nation than divides us.

To start this effort, we launched a Nationwide Roadshow and Listening Tour, which is what brought me to Arkansas. Having traveling to 25 states, the results have been encouraging. At events, like the one held at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, I overserved that when given enough information, a constructive dialogue can be had and progress can be made on our most pressing national issues.

If students can agree on a budget and stabilize our $23 trillion national debt, why can’t Congress and the President? The longer we wait, the more difficult it will be to achieve solutions.

Furthermore, one of the most American of values has been the desire to leave a better future for our children and grandchildren. Right now we are eroding that core value, and will continue to do so until we get at the root of our growing partisan divide and overcome the tribalism gripping our nation.

It is my fervent hope that our leaders in Washington can draw inspiration from the Arkansas students I saw in action in Fort Smith. It is time to put progress over partisanship and to work together in the best interests of the nation. We owe it to their future.

Mike Murphy is chief of staff and director of Strategic Initiatives for the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, where he directs the new FixUS initiative. FixUS seeks to better understand the root causes of our nation’s growing divisions and deteriorating political system, to work with others to bring attention to these issues and the need to fix them, and to build support for necessary changes.