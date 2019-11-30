I feel that our political dialogue is coming from 10% of the zealots on the "right "and 10% on the "left." I truly believe that people with common sense and blinders off can see this. We cannot allow this to continue.

Can anybody say that Biden's son being involved with Ukraine while his dad was working on Ukraine as vice president wasn't a conflict of interest? Can anybody truly say that POTUS (President of the United States) is a moral person according to the Arkansas people and our politician's religious beliefs? Is Putin a friend of this great country? Please, for the sake of our great country, think about this.

I know that I am not a big donor to our representatives, but please talk to me. Face to face. I will come to Washington, D.C. Do what is right for our country.