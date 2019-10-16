A few thoughts on the latest news stories:

CNN talks about the United States buying Greenland from Denmark. Denmark wouldn't have sold that land and Greenland has been an independent land for many years.

We're told that by 2060 or 2065, there will be as many Muslims as Christians in this land. I think there's a reason Politico wants to import so many Muslims — con artists despise people they outsmart. Try to be nice to somebody who cheats and steals and see how fast he becomes your worst enemy. Congress wants to bring people here they think they can respect and get rid of gullible Christians.