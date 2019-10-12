Donald Trump, a private citizen, defeated the career Republican politicians for the nomination. Then he went on to win the election against all the odds. He campaigned to "drain the swamp." Now that the water is receding, we are seeing all the full-time residents of that stagnant water coming to the surface.

Being an amateur at politics, he has made some mistakes. But weighing his many accomplishments against his miscues deserves America's thanks. He stopped giving all the taxpayers' money to our foreign enemies and defied them with our strong military.

The Democrats, with their ill-advised impeachment and socialized ideas, are going to be embarrassed. The free-thinking American voters are still fair-minded.