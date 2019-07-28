"Don the Con" has been back-pedaling furiously from any association he ever had with Jeffrey Epstein, who was arrested a couple weeks ago as he arrived by private jet from Europe. Federal agents have charged him with molesting and raping underage girls in New York and other locations. They found hundreds of photos of underage, nude girls in his locked safe. Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta has been forced out because of the scathing news from the Miami Herald that over 10 years ago, then-U.S. Attorney Acosta allowed Epstein to escape a life sentence with a slap in the wrist for the same crimes.

Donald Trump recently stated, "I've known Jeff for 15 years, terrific guy. He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it, Jeffrey enjoys his social life." Trump threw a party for Epstein and 28 girls — not women — attended.

For the evangelical Christians who quote the Bible with gusto and also love Trump, this is real news, not fake news. Would it have been OK for Epstein to molest your underage daughters and granddaughters if Trump knew? What does it take for the Trump cult members to see the light? Epstein won't get out of these charges and Trump's attempts to claim no knowledge of Epstein's crimes are shown to be another lie by his own statements.