In his letter of June 7, Fred Coleman laments that our government can provide hundreds of thousands of troops to protect the borders of other countries from invasion, but not our own border with Mexico. I believe Fred can rest assured that in a decade or so, he will see troop strength on our southern border increased by tens and possibly hundreds of thousands.

Trump has declared the immigrant situation developing on our border with Mexico a national emergency, but he has no idea what is coming in the not too distant future because of climate change.

Most of the hundreds of thousands of migrants that have crossed our southern border illegally in the last year or so are from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. These countries have seen records broken in the last 10 years for both flooding and drought. Subsistence farmers in this "dry corridor" are faced with two choices: flee or starve. They can thus accurately be classified as climate refugees and their numbers will only increase. Last year, the United Nations estimated that 50 million people will be displaced by climate change by 2020 and as many as 1 billion by 2050.

The hard truth is that when the pressure of climate migration really takes off, the rich countries are not going to let the climate refugees in. Their economies and food supplies simply cannot absorb them.

So, Fred, we can expect to eventually see a dramatically increased permanent military presence on our southern border, a military authorized to use deadly force to enforce border security. The political pressure for this will become overwhelming as we, also, begin to face ecological and economic devastation because of climate change.