I have written many letters over the years, but this one drove me to tears. Saturday, May 18, and the week of May 25, 2019, left me and thousands of other people in the River Valley and surrounding areas in Oklahoma in disbelief with lots of grief. Thank God all lives were spared except the gentleman from Charleston. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.

For everyone who has been impacted during the devastation of both terrible storms, know that prayers and help from various people and organizations are with you in your time of need. We all need each other, no matter what race, color or creed. Most importantly, we all need Jesus.

"So seek ye the Lord while He may be found, call ye upon Him while He is near" (Isaiah 55.6). And remember "When thou passeth through the waters, I will be with thee; and through the rivers, they shall not overflow thee: when thou walkest through the fire, thou shalt not be burned; neither shall the flame kindle upon thee" (Isaiah 43:2).