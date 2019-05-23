There are many differences between rural and urban areas that are great for Oklahoma. Both regions play an important role in the past and future culture of our great state, and both have great people living in their communities no matter the size.

It’s fair to say, however, that urban areas have access to more health care opportunities, including doctors and facilities, over their rural counterparts.

Even though rural Oklahoma has great physicians, hospitals and medical clinics, rural Oklahoma just doesn’t have adequate numbers of health care professionals to cover all of our needs and population. Many rural patients have to travel long distances to see a health care professional.

Because of this, nurse practitioners have become an important part of rural Oklahoma. They are vital to the health care needs of our patients.

Nurse practitioners are the people who are available and accessible day or night and on weekends. Without them, thousands of rural Oklahomans would be at a loss for their health-care services.

One problem that rural Oklahoma is running into today is related to insurance companies discussing the possibility of moving away from covering charges of nurse practitioners.

Any Oklahoman that has health-care coverage through an insurance program, urban or rural, is paying monthly or annual premiums, and insurance companies have their co-pay, deductible and rates they pay for each procedure or office visit.

I’m receiving calls not only from health-care professionals in rural Oklahoma, but also from rural hospitals, which is concerning.

Before this situation gets any worse, I would ask all insurance companies and our state’s Health Care Authority to put this on their radar to see how devastating it could be for thousands of rural Oklahomans and for the hardworking health-care professionals who would be affected by a change of this magnitude.

As recent storms ripped through parts of LeFlore County doing significant damage to houses, trees and power lines, I want to thank everyone involved in acting to help get people’s lives back on track as quickly as possible.

Electricity was out in Poteau right after the first storm blew through knocking down poles on the main highway and tearing down lines all over Poteau. Other parts of the county had some of the same issues, and Arkansas Valley Electric in Pocola and the area was also out making repairs.

Public Utility companies had their trucks and personnel in Poteau, and OG&E immediately went to work after outages were reported, getting power poles back up and electric on. Power outages lasted through the night and the next day for many as utilities continue working the neighborhoods.

Kiamichi Electric also had their employees and equipment in surrounding areas with the same situation, working through the night and weekend to get power back on in customers' homes.

Poteau Fire and Police Department personnel spent time helping people all over town, and firefighters were out cutting up trees that had fallen onto roadways blocking people from getting home. We also saw many individual volunteers helping out their neighbors all over town with chain saws and trailers.

Many others including transmission line companies and internet companies were also in town and the county making repairs.

We are fortunate to have so many great companies and wonderful volunteers during times of natural disasters who drop everything to help people who are in need.

State Rep. Lundy Kiger represents House District 3 in Leflore County in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. To participate in the Times Record's Community Matters series, email Executive Editor Mardi Taylor, mtaylor@swtimes.com.