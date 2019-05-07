Bill Barr's baloney. That's what the hearing was all about. Bill's baloney. Based on the buffet of nonsense he brought to the table, Oscar Mayer has nothing to worry about. Bill's baloney had a certain stench to it, like almost everything else the presidency of he-who-shall-not-be-named makes a point of being perversely proud of. Just when you think these folks can't get any worse, they top themselves by diving even deeper to the bottom of a rotten barrel.

But fear not, fresh air friends, for the story gets better (or worse, depending on your point of view, unless you voted for he-who-shall-not-be-named, in which case you have no point of view, just lots of pent up anger that keeps coming out like funky fumes from a chicken plant). Now where was I? Oh yes, the story gets better as the stunning truth in the massive Mueller Report sinks in and takes hold, shaking a very corrupt White House to its hollow core.

If bologna-boy's-boss wasn't president, he'd be in handcuffs by now, awaiting trial on multiple charges of obstruction of justice. That's where this is going and no amount of spin by Kellyanne Conway, the "alternative facts" girl, will change course. You can stick a fork in because he-who-shall-not-be-named is done and then some, like burnt toast (I just mangled metaphors, but he-who-shall-not-be-named fans don't know metas from bacon and mayo, so it's all good).