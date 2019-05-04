Man is a sinful creature and cannot regulate himself. Each December, because of problems and self-caused troubles, many determine to do better next year and make New Year's resolutions. Early in January, they are all usually broken. The reason is that mankind is a slave to whatever controls him, whether it is alcohol, drugs, anger, riches, homosexuality, etc. (II Peter 2:19). To remedy their problems in the olden days, people got religion. Since that term has been misused and abused by society, the correct term today is salvation, or a supernatural change in life through Jesus.

Our society is on a downward spiral spiritually. That is not good for our Republic. We are no longer "one nation, under God, indivisible." Satan, the god of this world, is on the attack. His weapons are used to divide us and Christ works to unite.

In 1854, the House Judiciary Committee reported, "Laws will not have permanence or power without the sanction of religious sentiment — without a firm belief that there is a power above that will reward our virtues and punish our vices."

The court case Commonwealth v. Sharples 1815 stated, "The destruction of morality renders the power of government invalid."

Similarly, Charleston v. Benjamin 1846 remarked, "What constitutes the standard of good morals? Is it not Christianity? There is certainly none other."

Our way up out of all problems is simply to go down on our knees in repentance. This works for individuals, for nations and for the world.