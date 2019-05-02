There are only a few ways to pass funding for education. One is by passing legislation where both legislative chambers and the governor agree on specific language and he signs it into law. The other is getting to the end of deadline week without getting significant agreements on funding and hoping to reach an agreement in budget talks before the session ends.

When the latter occurs, this means all three entities (House, Senate and Governor) could not agree on the specifics of the increase, but it does not mean they all disagree on funding education.

When I ran for this seat, my goal was to begin working with others to fix education funding. I knew it wouldn’t be done overnight. But the House majority caucus made education our top priority, so we don’t plan to end this legislative session without accomplishing our funding goals.

The reason education is so vital to our caucus is because we understand without qualified teachers our children will not receive the education needed to compete for future jobs.

To find additional qualified teachers we have to increase teacher pay to top regional levels for people who are qualified and motivated to teach.

Over the past several years we’ve seen a lot of bickering and division in education due to funding. The time is now for education to be properly funded. That includes higher wages for our teachers, more funding for our public school classrooms and increased pay for school support staff.

Over the next few weeks we’ll continue fighting for education funding, and we will reach an acceptable agreement before we adjourn. In the meantime, I would ask educators, parents and support staff to call your elected officials and let them know education is a priority!

You can reach House members by calling 1-800-522-8502, Senate members at (405) 524-0126 and the Governor’s office at (405) 521-2342. Tell them funding education is priority for our children and their futures.

