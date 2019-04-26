Wednesday, tragedy hit home in Concord. A young man, 14 years old and in the eighth grade, shot himself in the cafeteria bathroom. His life had barely begun, yet for reasons only known to him, he felt he couldn’t go on.

Rumor has it that he was bullied and picked on. It wouldn’t surprise me if that were the case. Many times, bullying goes unreported. The child being bullied doesn’t report it for fear of retaliation. Other kids don’t report it out of fear that they will then get in the bullies radar. Many times neither teachers or staff know it’s happening, if they suspect and talk to the student, many times they deny it.

How many of the school shootings nationwide, are the result of the shooters being bullied? I believe that number is in the majority. I get so mad when I read the stories about these shootings, yet the bullying issue is glazed over. The bullying issue is denied by almost every school district I have ever spoke to on the issue. “We don’t have a bullying problem here.” I’ve been told. Yet, I hear people talking about it all the time. One of my co-workers daughters was beaten up at lunch one day, here in Heber Springs. Although she went to the SRO (school resource officer) and the High School Principal, nothing was ever done to the student. The worst part is this student’s mother was BRAGGING to her co-workers about her daughter beating up a kid at lunch. Seriously? You think your daughter beating up another kid was something to brag about? Maybe YOU are the problem with bullying!

Until parents, administrators, teachers and SRO’s start dealing with this issue properly, it will continue to flourish in our schools. School boards, it is time to take an HONEST look at your schools and their approach to this very deadly issue. Get your heads out of the sand! Stop living in denial! If you believe there is no bullying in the school, you are out of touch with reality. Parents, if you subscribe to the, “My child is not a bully.” theory, maybe you aren’t aware of what your child may be doing. If you are the bully, take a good look at your actions and their effects on other students. It doesn’t make you better than others by being a bully. Actually, it shows a lot about the kind of person you are. None of it is good either. If you are a bully, know this, others are only nice to you because they fear you, not because they really like you. No one should want to be liked because they are a bully. If you do, there is something really wrong with you.

As a community, it is time to take off the rose-colored glasses and face the truth. If we will all work together, maybe we can stop this senseless bullying. It all starts at home. If parents will talk to their kids about bullying or being bullied and then don’t stop there, talk to your school boards, faculty and staff. Stop rewarding bullies and their behavior by ignoring it and letting them get by with it. Most schools have cameras everywhere, but there are still places you can commit bullying and not be seen. This was the case in my co-workers daughter’s incident. But once she went to the SRO and the Principal the issue still wasn’t resolved. The other girl even admitted what she had done. Her punishment? Three days in-school suspension. She still bullies others at school. Obviously, the punishment did not fit the crime and in her eyes, she got away with it. It wouldn’t surprise me if this girl doesn’t end up in jail someday. Won’t her mom be really proud then?

When the shooting happened in Florida, my daughter told one of her co-workers, she would never have done anything like that when she was in school. Because she feared what her mother would do . I was proud to hear her say that.

Pray for the student’s family, the school and our community. Don’t go to social media to bully those involved. Unfortunately, social media makes it so very easy to bully. I have experienced quite a bit of it by supposedly, “very nice people”. In what world do “very nice people” take great pleasure in putting others down, pointing out their mistyped words, attacking those whose opinion differs or for telling the truth? Unfortunately, in our world today, it does happen. The Bible is clear about how evil our tongues can be. Is your tongue evil? Are you a bully? Think about it.

Until next time...