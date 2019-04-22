Years ago, the youth had a burning desire to become journalists; they spent a lot of time, effort and money to be educated by the most outstanding colleges in order to achieve this goal. They did not want to be sportscasters but they desired to report the news in such a way as to gain a large audience and perhaps become famous.

As time goes by, priorities have changed somewhat. The sportscasters seem to be doing a great job as always. There is no change whatsoever, with the exception that there are a lot more types of sports and more people involved in these games, but the sportscasters report the facts and that is what the general public at large wants: the facts.

It’s a different story with journalism. They incorporate politics within all the articles of local and national events, if possible. Instead of reporting the facts of what President Trump did, they talk about why they think he did it or what they think he should have done or what they think will be a negative result of that decision or what they think the rest of the world thinks about him and his doings.

I know of only one mainstream media that reports current events without Communist propaganda. I challenge the people of America to become true Americans and to speak out against all of the ungodly teachings that is mixed inside the news reports. Our enemy is destroying the minds of our youth into believing that free enterprise and personal financial success is evil when it should be promoted as great and godly. Our youth is learning what we teach and practice, which are government handouts, abortion, homosexuality, fornication and hatred for godly righteousness. They believe these are their rights.

America needs to repent.