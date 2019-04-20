This week is one in which we celebrate Easter. The Jewish people also celebrate Passover this time of year, celebrating their freedom from Egypt. Also in our nation, this is a time to remember and celebrate our Lord Jesus' death, burial and resurrection. For Christians, this (along with Jesus birth) is one of the most important times in human history. Does the world, in general, realize how important this date is? Without His death and resurrection, not one person on Earth would be able to be saved and have eternity in heaven?

We, so casually, have our Easter egg hunts and eat a lot of chocolate bunnies and jelly beans without giving thanks to the one who gave His life thousands of years ago, so we can spend eternity in heaven. So I would remind everyone, celebrate and remember Jesus Christ, the one who gave His life for us. This is the true reason to celebrate this time time of the year.