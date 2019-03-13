Over my 40-year career with one company, I was privileged to live in several very good communities. In 1980, I was transferred here to Fort Smith, where I retired in 1990 at the age of 64.

Over these nearly 40 years, I came to know and support others who love our city. You know who they are. They are in the forefront of our churches, the hospitals, our college and every civic activity that helps others in our town. In the process, we all benefit from their physical and financial support while contributing in some cases very little to their efforts.

I found a home where these civic-minded people live up to what Ray Baker declared: "Live is worth living in Fort Smith, Arkansas."

Then, when my time on Earth is through, I will be honored to be buried here in our National Cemetery.