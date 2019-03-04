I take four prescription medicines, which is not many for a man my age. With prescription in-hand or a call from my physician, I can go to any pharmacy in town to obtain my medicine. It can be a "hole in the wall" drugstore on a side street or a big-box outlet which sells everything from bicycles to aspirin. My choice. If my doctor decides I need medical marijuana, I'll have to go to one of a couple of approved outlets. Al's Liquor Store or Bill's Transmission Repair Shop.

For my regular medicine, I don't have to decide (nor do I care) about branding. It can be McKesson's and Robbins or Acme Inc. If I then go down to the approved outlet for my medical marijuana, I suppose I would have to decide on Blue Mountain, Clear Water, Monkey Dung or any one of a dozen or so other choices — all neatly displayed in clear jars on the shelf or in the display case, all looking the same.

If there is such a thing as medical marijuana, I should be able to obtain it from my regular pharmacy without any thought about branding. It sure makes me wonder. I'll have to admit that there were two reasons I didn't smoke pot when I was in school. I never had any and I never heard of it. But I have lived 86 years without it and plan to continue doing so.