Todd Taylor

Todd Christopher Taylor, age 47, of Rogers passed away Wednesday April 15, 2020 in Rogers. He was born May 1, 1972 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas the son of Juanita Irene Ferrell Taylor. Todd was preceded in death by his brother Tim Wright.

Todd was in the top 10% of his graduating class of 1990 at Pine Bluff High School and was a member of the National Honor Society. He graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock after serving in the United States Army.

Todd was instrumental in starting a clothing ministry program at First Christian Church, Rogers, Arkansas where he was a member. In his honor, the church is renaming the clothing ministry, Todd’s Closet. He was also an active member of AA.

He is survived by his Mother, Juanita Taylor of Bella Vista, Arkansas; two sisters Cindy James and her husband Greg of Wichita Falls, Texas and Kennetha Carder and her husband Steve of Bella Vista, Arkansas and many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.

A celebration of Todd’s life will be held at a later date at First Christian Church in Rogers, Arkansas. To leave an online condolence please visit www.stockdalefuneral.com.

James Winters

James Jason Winters, aka “Hound-Dog”, age 52, of Pine Bluff passed away unexpectedly on April 6th, 2020. James was born in Rapid City, South Dakota on October 13th, 1967. James was preceded in death by both parents, James Malcom Winters and Mary Beth Winters, two infant sons, James Jason Bicchieri and James Jason Gullett and his grandparents DJ and Myrtle Henderson.

James was an artist and a talented tattooist. He was a great friend, a true brother, and a real down to earth individual. He was an Automobile enthusiast who had a way of turning every vehicle he touched into a fine tuned piece of machinery. He was a beautiful soul who will be missed by all that knew him.

James is survived by his wife Laura Constance Winters of Gardner, MA, children Jason Slade Winters and Beth Lynne Winters of Gardner, MA, grandchild Gianna Victoria Winters of Clinton, MA, sister Michelle Bishop of Star City, AR, and niece Haley O’Hara Bishop of Star City, AR.

Cremation arrangements entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service, Jacksonville, AR, 501-982-3400. www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com.

Mary Sue Davenport

Mary Sue Langford Davenport, 97, of White Hall, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on April 30, 2020.

She was born January 10, 1923, in Bradley County to James and Pearlie Towery Langford. She graduated from New Edinburg High School.

Mary had worked at Hall Paper Company and the Pine Bluff Arsenal.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of White Hall, where she had taught Sunday School. She was also a past member of the Rockin Reb Square Dance Club and a member of the JRMC Ladies Auxiliary where she volunteered.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Perry Davenport, whom she married on October 18, 1945; a daughter Linda Kay Ray; her parents; sisters, Ann Crook, Martha Catherin Smith, Dorothy McCallister; brothers, Gordon Langford, James Langford, Charles Langford, Gerald Langford and two grandchildren.

Survivors include her sons, Jimmy Davenport (Laura) of White Hall, Roger Davenport (Billie Jean) of Maumelle; Becky Tanner (Ron) of Ft. Worth, Texas; brothers, Glynn Langford of Kingsland, Rayburn Langford of Prairie Grove; seven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private graveside service by Robinson & Fuller White Hall Funeral Chapel will be held in White Hall United Methodist Church Cemetery with Reverend Paul Williams officiating.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, White Hall, Building Fund. RFWhiteHall.com.

Emma Jean Hill

Mrs. Emma Jean Hill 84, of White Hall, Arkansas passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Mt. Olive Cemetery, AR Post, Arkansas by Pastor Donzell Jones. Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff, AR. www.brownfuneralhomeandmortuary.com.

Edward Chism

Edward Chism, 82, of Pine Bluff passed April 28, 2020. Born June 1, 1937, in Bolivar, Tennessee, to the late John and Mary Willis Chism.

Survivors include three brothers; Johnny Chism of Forrest City, Moses Chism, Sr. of Pine Bluff, and Joseph Chism of Flint, MI; five sisters; Lizzie Taylor and Gladys Taylor of Little Rock, Minnie Dillard of Madison, AR, Mae Ella White of Forrest City and Doretha Chism of West Memphis, AR.

Graveside services will be held Monday at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Forrest City by Rev. Moses Chism, Sr. Henson-Holcomb Mortuary in charge of arrangements.

Lillie Mae Carroll

Lillie Mae Carroll of Pine Bluff passed May 1, 2020. Arrangements will be announced later by Henson-Holcomb Mortuary.

Charline Gaines

Mrs. Charline Gaines of Pine Bluff passed away Friday, May 1,2020, at the Arkansas Convalescent Home. Arrangements will be announced by the P.K. Miller Mortuary.

Margie Nolden

Mrs. Margie Nolden 72, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff, AR. www.Brownfuneralhomeandmortuary.com.