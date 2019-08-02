James Earl Guenther, 88, of Sherrill, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 26, 2019,

He was born March 30, 1931, in De Valls Bluff, to Benjamin and Bonnie Guenther.

He spent his earlier years in De Valls Bluff where he met his wife, Dorothy, whom he married in December 1951. They moved to the Sherrill / Altheimer area in 1956 where they made their home.

James dedicated his life to his family and a 60-year farming career. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Altheimer.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy McGee Guenther; a daughter, Teresa Saunders; sister, Bernice Ponder; brothers, Frank, Oscar, LeRoy and Dale Guenther.

Survivors include his son, Glynn Guenther (Freda) of Sherrill; a brother, Troy Guenther of Pine Bluff; sisters, Gladys Madar of Gould, Dorothy Orton of Hazen, Juanita Sinks of Watson Chapel; grandchildren, Chad Guenther (April) of Rison, Aric Guenther (Ashley) of Sherrill, Kris Baker (Meredith) of Sherrill, Jaime Skarda (Seth) of Hazen, Melanie Compton of Hot Springs and seven great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Monday, 6 to 8 PM at Ralph Robinson & Son.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 10:30 AM, at First Baptist Church of Altheimer with burial at 2 PM, at Oakland Cemetery in De Valls Bluff.