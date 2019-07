Ms. Lynette Martin 61, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas passed Friday, June 29, 2019. Arrangements will be announced by Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff.

www.Brownfuneralhomeandmortuary.com

Angelia Cooper

Mrs. Angelia Cooper 70, of Pine Bluff, passed away on June 27, 2019. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff.