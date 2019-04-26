Walter J. “Dub” Clark, age 90, of Sherwood passed away on April 21, 2019 in North Little Rock. He was born in Wynne, Arkansas, on February 18, 1929 to the late Walter M. Clark and Jennie Newsom Clark.

On September 22, 1950, Dub married the love of his life, Charlotte Sue Hurt. Together they had two children, Gary and Pam, and lived in De Valls Bluff and later Stuttgart. Dub was a meter reader for Arkansas Power and Light for over 40 years. Retirement didn’t suit him, so he continued to read rice well meters and farm with family in Reydell.

Dub was actively involved in First United Methodist Church of Stuttgart, Yoder Ruritan Club and later First United Methodist Church of North Little Rock. He was happiest when he was outdoors and will be fondly remembered as the best duck hunting guide in Arkansas County and trout fishing guide in Mountain View. His greatest joys were his seven granddaughters and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Dub was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Alene Sheppard, and granddaughter, Heather Thweatt Shipp. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Charlotte; children, Gary Clark (Patty) of West Memphis, Pamela Randolph (Sonny) of Carlisle, sister, Irene Singleterry Hampton of Biscoe, brother Jessie “Bo” Clark (Denise) of Biscoe, and six granddaughters, Shannon Nye (Scott) of Hedgesville, WV, Melody Wassell (David) of Sherwood, Dr. Jamie Pinto (Jeff) of Carlisle, Dr. Candice Dye (Daniel) of Birmingham, AL, April Simmons (Eddy) of Carlisle, and Jennie Stewart (Michael) of Little Rock, AR. In addition, he is survived by great-grandchildren: Matthew and Mia Nye, Hunter and Ava Wassell, Ava, Easton and Ela Pinto, Annabelle and Caroline Dye, McKinley and Riley Simmons, and Jack and Clark Stewart.

Dub took great joy in always helping out a friend and his final act of kindness is through his donation of human anatomy to the Anatomical Gift Program at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: First United Methodist Church of North Little Rock.