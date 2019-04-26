Bobby Lowell Turner, 79 of Tichnor, Arkansas passed away at his home on April 21, 2019. Bobby was born on April 1, 1940 and was the son of the Late, William Woodrow Turner and Ruby Aline Dixon Turner. A son, Tommy Turner preceded him in death.

He was a member of New Life Fellowship, and the owner of Bobby Turner Farm. Bobby always had a positive outlook and his favorite quote would be "Absolutely " or "Unbelievable".

Survivors are his wife, Sue Turner of Tichnor, Arkansas; son, Chris Turner and wife Suzi of Tichnor, Arkansas and daughter, Brenda Perritt and husband, Jody of Crossett, Arkansas; brother, Butch Turner of Cabot, Arkansas and sister, Kay Hollman of Cabot, Arkansas; six grandchildren, Ryan Turner, Alex Adams, Jessica Maxwell, Hanna Perritt, Colby Turner and Sawyer Turner and six great grandchildren, Eston Maxwell, Eli Maxwell, Presley Adams, Hunter Pierce, Cash Turner and Kane Adams.

Visitation and funeral services held on April 23, 2019, both at New Life Fellowship in DeWitt. Visitation held from 1-2 PM, services at 2 PM with Rev. Billie Ullrich followed by burial in Gillett Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude or New Life Fellowship Building fund. Arrangements by Griffin Funeral Home, Dumas, Arkansas, online guestbook: www.griffinfh.com